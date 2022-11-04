TWIA begins review of 2023 budget 

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors met on Nov. 2 to review preliminary information related to the Association’s 2023 budget. Select highlights of the budget presentation include:
• TWIA policies in-force are projected to increase over 2023 to an estimated 232,209 by year end. Direct written premiums are projected to grow to $560 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.