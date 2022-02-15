11-year-old shot while walking dog

Bay City Police are investigating an incident where an 11-year-old girl was shot while walking her dog in the 4900 block of Misty Lane.
According to incident reports, police were dispatched to 2900 Hamman in reference to shots being fired. Police were informed that a 11-year-old female was in the EMS parking lot and had been shot. The victim was being transported to Matagorda Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.