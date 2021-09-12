Tropical Storm Nicholas appears ready to threaten area

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) has moved to Level III-Increased Readiness and is monitoring tropical storm Nicholas which formed Sunday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Based on current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas poses a heavy rainfall and flood threat to the area this week.
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday. Widespread totals of 3-6 inches are expected but isolated areas, especially those south of I-10, could receive as much as 12 inches through Wednesday. Street flooding and rises along rivers, streams, and bayous in Harris County are likely. High winds are also possible.
