Police search for suspect in shooting death of Bay City man

One man died during a shooting Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Hamman Road in Bay City and the alleged shooter remains at large at this time.
Dontay Trenelle Willis II, 19, is currently wanted on one charge of manslaughter in relation to this shooting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One man died during a shooting Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Hamman Road in Bay City and the alleged shooter remains at large at this time.
Dontay Trenelle Willis II, 19, is currently wanted on one charge of manslaughter in relation to this shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.