City heralds reopening of Riverside Park

Riverside Park has officially re-opened for camping, boating, fishing, birding and having a terrific time in the outdoors again.
The hard work and dedication of the Riverside and Parks and Recreation staff has transformed the park. New amenities include paving the roads and campsites, building upgrades, 50 amp marine grade utility pedestals, recycled plastic picnic tables, fire rings, laundry facilities, remodeled showers, swings and boat ramp.
“We are thrilled to have all functions of the park restored” said Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Blackburn. “Special thanks go out to the mayor and city council to restore the park in a cooperative effort with Rebuild Texas and FEMA to keep the legacy of this natural park alive for generations to come.”
Activities at the park include camping (RV and tent), picnicking, nature trail, boating, playground, birding and wildlife viewing which takes place in a forest of live oak trees along the Colorado River. Animals that frequent the park include deer, raccoon, armadillo, fox and alligator (near water).
Conveniently located only three miles south of Bay City, the park is easy to find at 7330 FM 2668 just behind the Rio Colorado Golf Course.
Make reservations on-line for camping up to one year in advance. Residents can still call in and make reservations as well. The city of Bay City has partnered with CivicRec to make registering an ease.
Create an account and reserve any favorite campsite or the Day Use Pavilion. Go to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/city-of-bay-city-tx/catalog, create account, then click on the Riverside Park tab to make reservations.
For more information on Riverside Park, contact 979-245-0340 or via e-mail at riversidepark@cityofbaycity.org.
