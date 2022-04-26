Ortiz gains MVP honor for soccer season

Bay City sophomore Rubi Ortiz was named Most Valuable Player for District 24-4A. The Ladycat finished the year with 34 goals and 31 assists in leading Bay City to the Regional finals this year.
