Baby formula shortage blamed on inflation, recall

Shortages are nothing new since the onset of COVID-19, resulting in disruption in the supply chain, but what about when it’s compounded by a recall AND inflation? After carefully brows-ing the aisles of two local H-E-B stores it was clear that infant formula is the latest product hit by demand that isn’t showing signs of improvement.
An H-E-B Grocery spokesperson said, “Similac had a major recall that effected everything they produce. We had to pull and destroy everything. They’ve since tried to recover by mass pro-ducing their most popular formulas first and are slowly expanding to less frequented items. H E B is vying for as much product as we can get. Similac is the only real producer and we’re all on allocation for the foreseeable future. Thankfully our customers have been very under-standing.” Despite the empty shelves and a limit of four cans of formula per customer, the spokesperson seemed optimistic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.