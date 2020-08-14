Phillips 66 partners with Ducks Unlimited for breakwater donation

Protecting people and wildlife in coastal Texas has been a focus for Phillips 66 for many years. As an organization that strives to be a good steward of the environment, Phillips 66 is proud to further its long-standing partnership with Ducks Unlimited. The American multinational energy company, headquartered in Houston, recently contributed $150,000 to the world’s leader in wetlands conservation for the Sargent Marsh Breakwater Project, located in eastern Matagorda County just south of the towns of Sweeney and Brazoria.
“Phillips 66 continues to be a strong partner in conservation for many years, and they have recently elevated their contributions to help us do more for wetlands, waterfowl and people in several states,” said Matt Bunn, DU director of development. “In just the last five years, Phillips 66 has contributed over $2 million to support important wetland restoration projects in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Kansas and Colorado.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.