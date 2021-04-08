Bay City headed to Regional Semifinal round Friday

The Bay City Ladycat Soccer Team is the 2021 UIL State Regional Semifinal Champion and is currently ranked first in state in the Class 4A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
Bay City Ladycat soccer has made the playoffs every year since 2009 including going to the Regional Semifinals in 2016 and 2017. This is the first year to win this round. Bay City defeats Lake Belton 3-2 in a Class 4A Region III semifinal.
