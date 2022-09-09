Congressman Troy Nehls visits Bay City 

District 22 Congressman Troy Nehls addresses the Bay City Chamber luncheon crowd last Tuesday. Nehls will begin represeting Matagorda County in Janaury of 2023. Below right, Gennie Morrison will also now serve as state senator for Matagorda County starting in January.
