Tragic accident claims two BCHS students

The start of the 2021-22 school year was marred by a single-vehicle accident which claimed the lives of two Bay City High School students Thursday, Aug. 19.
“There are no words to express the sadness we feel as a Bay City community in this moment. Today, August 19, two of our Bay City High School students were killed in a car accident. Another one of our BCHS students suffered serious injuries in the accident. BCISD counselors are available at all of our campuses for any students and staff members who are in need of counseling assistance as we process this tragic loss together. For more information about grief response resources, please do not hesitate to contact the Bay City High School counselor’s office at 979-401-1130. We will make every effort to help you as needed. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families of these students. We are all mourning with you,” said Bay City ISD Superintendent Dr. Marshall Scott III in a statement released after the accident.
