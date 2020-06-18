Father charged with capital murder death of six-year-old

The Matagorda County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 30-year-old man in the capital murder death of a six-year-old child.
Jacob Santos Graves, 30, was arrested and charged with capital murder. The victim in the case is a 6-year-old male and the son of Graves.
According to early reports, deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred in the Frost Trailer Park in Bay City at 3 a.m. June 16.
The investigation is ongoing with the Texas Rangers and sheriff’s office.
