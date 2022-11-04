Bay City PD runs operation on sex offenders and finds violators

Every year, the Bay City Police Department utilizes the Halloween holiday to run a special operation to ensure all sex offenders living in the city limits are in compliance with ordinances that are mandated by courts.
Bay City Ordinance Sec. 87-3 states a sexual offender shall, on each Oct. 30-31 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., display a sign with at least two-inch lettering on all accessible exterior doors of his residence, as well as posting a sign with at least two-inch lettering along the sidewalk leading to the front door of the residence, stating “Sex Offender’s Residence."
