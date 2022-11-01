Early voting set to end on Friday

Matagorda County Courthouse welcomed in little ones on Halloween for some good old-fashioned trick or treating and Commissioners Court was no exception. County Clerk Stephanie Wurtz and County Auditor Kristen Kubecka handed out candy to princesses, witches, and firemen during a recess in Monday’s meeting.
Of the early voting process this year Wurtz said, “It’s been a very positive experience with the transition of new equipment. I’d like to acknowledge the workers; we couldn’t do it without them. Early voting continues this week, Oct. 24 through 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Thursday, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So far 3,000 people have turned up to vote early.”
