Chamber seeks input for area to gain federal funding

The Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is asking for help from its membership to seek out all information when it comes to gaining financial assistance from the federal government as a result of damaging events in the county.
“There are requirements to find the amount of damage for FEMA and other help for our citizens. We must prove we have so much damage to get federal help. Without the proof we won’t qualify for financial help. Really the only way we know if someone’s home or business was damaged is for them to let us know,” said Mitch Thames, president of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.