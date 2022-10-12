Bay City ISD Bridges Café to cook again for community 

The Bay City ISD Bridges 18+ Program is cooking up something special for the school district and community again. On Thursday, Oct. 20, you can have a delicious lunch delivered to your campus for free, pick up or dine in the café at the BCISD Special Services Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Submit your order form by Friday, October 14, using the website below, where you can find more information. This is a great way to support the Bridges Program and the students who work hard to create these meals.
The BCISD Bridges Cafe offers great food for a great cause. The program provides students with disabilities hands-on experience in the Food Service Industry with transferable employability skills to gain meaningful employment in our community. The students learn the process of recipes, shopping, food safety, preparation and cooking, restaurant operations, money management and inventory management. The program’s goal is to ensure that their students have specific employability skills as they transition into adulthood.
