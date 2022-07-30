Authorities arrest father in death of two-year-old

Authorities arrest father in death of two-year-old

Matagorda County authorities have arrested Randall Pickett, 29, of Victoria and have charged him in the death of his two-year-old son.

Pickett was arrested July 28 and charged with Injury to a Child Serious Bodily injury

