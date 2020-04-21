Bay City ISD Trustees to seek bids for leaking high school roof

Bay City ISD’s Board of Trustees agreed to go out for bids to fix the leaking roof at Bay City High School during its regular meeting Monday night.
Not before discussing the cost of fixing it, which could be substantial.
The meeting was held virtually with all the board members present via a Zoom video feed.
Cristina Marrero of Claycomb Associates, Architects told there are three options they can look at and get bids on fixing the roof. Doing a metal roof retro fit where they would put in new insulation covering them with a PVC material and replacing the big skylight toward entrance to the high school. Option 2 would not do the two corridors that lead to the gym. Option 3 would also replace an area of roof that was replaced a few years ago with the same PVC system that would be placed on the rest of the roof.
Estimates ranged from $1.9 million to $4.9 million depending on what options the district decided to do. Superintendent Marshall Scott III and board president Bob Klepac were a little dismayed at the estimates put up, especially on a building that only cost the district $20 million to build 20 years ago.
“The original cost of this building was $20 million. So now we’re going to put a $5 million roof on a $20 million original cost building. When I arrived in the district, at that point we up to $12 million in repairs. That’s a lot of money,” Scott said. “I know we have to get the roof fixed, but just for the board to consider is this going to fix what’s really happening in that building?”
Maintenance expenditures up to now at the high school are at $16 million. An additional expenditure of $5 million would put repair expenditures at or above the cost of the original building, Klepac said.
Scott said the board should consider looking at lower end of the spectrum when it comes to fixing the roof. Klepac agreed.
“It’s a little easier to find funding for $1.6 to $1.9 million than it is for $5 million,” Klepac said. “That’s kind of sticking point for me. I think we need to fix what’s leaking. We need to stop those leaks and move on from there. I don’t see putting $5 million into that old building.”
The life span of the original roof was estimated between 20 and 30 years, so it is getting near the end of its estimated life. New PVC roof would have a 25-30-year life span. A new PVC roof would come with a 20-year warranty where any repairs needed for that roof would cost the district nothing.
The $5 million estimate involved costs other than the roof, including metal flashing that needs to be replaced and control joints that have dried up and need to be fixed. Fixing the roof only would fix only 80 to 85 percent of the water infiltration issues the school is having.
The school could pay for a roof repair between $1.6 and $1.9 million out of its fund balance. Anything above that would require some other financing option.
“We do need to get the leaks stopped that are affecting our everyday classroom,” Klepac said. “It’s ridiculous having leaks in the hallway, etc. It’s not a good educational environment when you have leaks and have ceiling tiles falling out. We are going to have to do something.”
