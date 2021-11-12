TISD board approves parking lot for Markham Elementary

Tidehaven ISD’s Board of Trustees took care of some minor matters during their regular meeting Monday night.
Final drawing of a new parking lot to be built at Markham Elementary were approved. Assistant superintendent Patrick Talbert talked to the board about the layout of the new parking lot. In working with G&W Engineers, the new parking lot will be located on the southwest corner of the campus near the bus loop.
