Tidehaven ISD gets update on marshal program

Tidehaven ISD talked about its School Marshal Program during a closed session of its board of trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
“The School Marshal Program is a program approved by the state. There are two programs out there for staff members to carry concealed weapons on their person through the state legislature. One of them is the School Guardian Program and the (other is the) School Marshal Program,” Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist said.
Discussions regarding the School Marshal Program have to remain private and confidential, Seigrist said, so things regarding the program were discussed in closed session.
“Tonight, was just a review and a report to the trustees on things touching the school marshal program,” Seigrist said.
Tidehaven ISD approved the School Marshal Program two years ago. The Texas Legislature originally passed legislation for the program in 2013. In 2019, the legislature passed bills to take the cap off how many teachers and support staff could be trained marshals.
“Most school districts in the State of Texas are doing the State Guardian Program, because you just have to have a license to carry. Which means you have to pass the class and pass the nationwide background check to get your license to carry. You’re appointed by the board of trustees to carry on a campus,” Seigrist said. “The School Marshal Program is the highest level that there is. Tidehaven does the School Marshal Program. You have to have the license to carry, the background check, you have to pass a psychological evaluation and you have to successfully complete 80 hours of required School Marshal Program training through the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement.”
In other business, the board approved the renewal of a contract with the law firm of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott, L.L.P. to collect delinquent property taxes in the district. The firm adds a fee, which is charged to the delinquent taxpayer, to every delinquent tax bill it collects for the district. The school district pays nothing to the firm to act on its behalf in these cases.
The board heard from Mike Siwierke from Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott, L.L.P about the district’s delinquent tax collections.
“You do not really have a big delinquent tax problem out here, that’s why you don’t see me a lot,” Siwierke said. “The people pay their taxes out here. You have good citizens and good taxpayers and people are supportive of the district.”
Siwierke told the board there weren’t many foreclosures in the district because people haven’t paid their taxes, but there are some.
After Siwierke talked to the board, the board approved the resale of two pieces of property for back taxes.
The board voted to cover the premium cost increase from Active Care on the district’s healthcare plan. The premium went up from $378 to $397.
The board approved moving $165,775 from the district’s fund balance to cover the Employee Retention Incentive the board approved during previous meeting in December as well as the cost of providing the Blackboard website and doing some minor fencing work at the football stadium.
