Van Vleck ISD approves employment contracts

The Van Vleck ISD Board of Trustees took care of some routine business during their regular meeting Monday night at Van Vleck High School.
The board gave approval to employment contracts for personnel at the Van Vleck Elementary, Van Vleck Junior High, Van Vleck High School, Gulf Coast Special Education Services and for Federal Programs. Van Vleck ISD is the fiduciary agent for Gulf Coast Special Education Services and houses the special education program that serves Van Vleck ISD and Matagorda ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.