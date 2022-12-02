County sets hearing for abatement

Commissioners set a public hearing for Dec. 30 at 9:45 a.m. regarding the possible approval of the PCC Chemicals Corporation Tax Abatement Agreement. Executive Director of the Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation Mike Ferdinand asked commissioners to favorably consider this as it’s the next step in economic development. All citizens and interested persons are encouraged to attend this hearing and present their views to the Commissioners Court.
Jackson Electric Cooperative’s agreement to install light at the Carl Park in Palacios was approved. Commissioner of Precinct 3, Troy Shimek, said there’s been crime around the park more recently and that hopefully lighting would improve the area.
