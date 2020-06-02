Hestand donates flag dropbox for retired flags

On May 29, Chase Hestand from BSA Troop 45 oversaw installation of a Retired Flag Dropbox for his Eagle Scout Project.
He had been working on painting and installing vinyl graphics on drop box for several weeks. The flag dropbox is located at the entrance to The Matagorda County Cavalry Headquarters located at 2420 7th Street (next to the Service Center).
Anyone with any worn or tattered American flags that needs to be taken out of service, drop it off and BSA Troop 45 will properly retire them at a future campout.
His work crew consisted of his fellow Scouts; from Bay City BSA Scout Troop 45 for Boys: Levi Spears, Caleb Spears, Andrew Hinson, Zachariah Simpson, Eagle Scout Zachary Hestand, and from BSA Scout Troop 145 for Girls: Jadyn Simpson.
They also power washed the MCC entryway and sidewalks leading to it as part of the installation.
Several parents and Troop leaders were available for technical assistance when needed.
Matagorda County Cavalry representatives were also on hand to observe and receive the keys to the Dropbox after installation. Representing Matagorda County Cavalry were Danny Lee - MCC Founder, Tom Abendroth - Committee Member, Jack Burt - Chaplain, and Tom Drisdale - MCC Member.
The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states-“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Flag Retirement is the term used to define the proper, dignified way of destroying United States flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation.
Sometimes flags only need to be cleaned to restore its original appearance. Regular cleaning of your flag can extend its life considerably. Flags can be machine-washed with a mild detergent in cold water. Flags should be hung to dry or laid flat. Do not fold the flag if it is damp.
If it is possible, mend a tattered flag at early signs of wear. The edge furthest from the staff, known as the “fly” end is usually the first part of the flag to show wear. The fly end may start to unravel due to weather conditions.
It is really up to individuals to decide when their flags is ready to be retired. If the flag is unable to be repaired or is too tattered then the flag should be retired.
There are many local organizations that will take your flag for proper retirement.
Anyone can retire a flag. The flag code does not authorize any particular organization with the duty of retiring unfit flags. Any one person or group can do it.
However, flags should be retired in private at a non-public location and the ceremony should be a solemn, dignified event. There is no one official ceremony required or recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.