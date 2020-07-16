Cody Vasut will be the first Republican nominee for Texas House District 25 besides Dennis Bonnen in more than 20 years, complete, unofficial election results indicate.
Vasut, with 7,380 votes or 69.5 percent of the total cast, earned more than double those of runoff opponent Ro’Vin Garrett, who collected 3,243 votes or 30.5 percent, Texas Secretary of State online results show. In Brazoria County, Vasut received 6,385 votes to 2,900 for Garrett, the online results indicate.
“We’re feeling great; we’re ecstatic at the opportunity to be the Republican nominee,” Vasut said late Tuesday.
Vasut will face the Democratic nominee, former Angleton mayor Patrick Henry, in the November general election.
Vasut served on Angleton City Council until stepping down during his House District 25 campaign. The 32-year-old attorney looks forward to the chance to grow the Republican voter base, he said.
“We wanna share the Republican vision, which is limited government, pro-life policies,” Vasut said.
Garrett, 64, has served as the elected Brazoria County tax assessor/collector since 2001 and believed that being House District 25 representative would’ve been “the best job I could’ve had in my life,” she said late Tuesday.
She plans to finish her term as tax assessor/collector the best she can, and is grateful for her supporters and staff, Garrett said.
“All I can be is thankful,” she said. “God has reasons for things. I learned a long time ago that I’m not in control.”
