Matagorda County casts eye towards Gulf disturbances

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Seven, located over the central tropical Atlantic. A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, central and southern Florida, and western Cuba. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days. This disturbance is expected to move over the central Gulf today, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the seventh named storm of 2020. The storm is currently in the Atlantic Ocean off the northeast coast of South America. Gonzalo will continue moving westward toward the Caribbean before dissipating later this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.