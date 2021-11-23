Bay City 'grows own' teachers through new program

The Bay City ISD Board of Trustees approved two BCISD teachers for the "Grow Your Own" program on Tuesday.
Daniel Lara of Linnie Roberts and Cherry Elementary's Ashley Barela will take part in the program, which is designed to allow BCISD staff members the chance to earn a college degree. BCISD will pay all tuition costs and required fees for the participants at the University of Houston-Victoria, including textbooks and laboratory fees. Upon completing the program, applicants agree to return to BCISD and serve as a teacher for at least three years.
