Former Bay City grad to head up football program

Robert Jones, a 2000 graduate of Bay City High School, is returning as head football coach for the Blackcats.
Jones’ hiring was approved during the Bay City ISD Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night.
Jones, 39, was an assistant football coach and boys head track coach at Brazosport for the last seven seasons. He was an assistant coach at Angleton for six seasons before that.
Jones was a member the 1998 Blackcats that went to the state finals.
Athletic director Warren Trahan said shortly after he was hired as athletic director two weeks ago he was already in the hunt for a new head football coach. It didn’t take long to find the one he was looking for.
Jones will be tasked with turning around a football program that hit on hard times last year, going 0-9
“These guys that are coming here now have a lot of pride and a lot of guts to come in here now. It’s going to say a lot about this staff when they turn this thing around,” Trahan said earlier this month.
When the board of trustees were wanting to hire a head football coach, they wanted someone who cared about the community and about the school and knows about the winning tradition at Bay City High School.
Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III praised the Trahan for his quick work in putting together a football staff.
“I want to personally thank coach Trahan for the work he is doing on behalf of the school district,” Scott said. “He’s hit the floor running and making some significant moves and he’s making those quickly.
Jones was approved for hire by the board unanimously along with other hires for the district for the 2020-2021 school year.
“As part of the employment of personnel, coach Trahan has gotten his head football coach, coach Robert Jones.” Scott said. “And to quote trustee Tinnin, ‘Blackcat Fight Never Dies’. We’re bringing back some top coaches and top players who we know who are genuinely committed to Blackcat nation.”
When Trahan came on board as athletic director, he wanted someone who has been a part of the winning tradition at Bay City as well as cared about the community.
“I’m going to have some people here that care about these kids. Help keep them off the streets and keep them in the athletic program and I’ve got people over here that want to do that,” Trahan said then. “I’m looking for someone who wants to be here and wants to live in town. You’ve got to make a commitment. You’re expecting those kids to make a commitment and to buy in to what you are doing you have to be here.”
Also, among the new hires was another Bay City graduate Anthony Smith, who will be the new offensive coordinator.
Smith was starting running back for the Blackcats in 2003 and 2004 and graduated from Bay City in 2005. Smith coached at Columbia last season. Smith is a member of the Blackcat Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2017. He is a 2010 graduate of Texas Lutheran University and held several rushing records when he graduated from there. He coached previously at Rudder High School in Bryan and Waller. His first coaching experience came as a coach at Bay City Junior High. He has teaching and coaching for 10 years.
Nathan Potts, linebacker coach at Brazosport, will be the new defensive coordinator for Bay City.
