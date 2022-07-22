Matagorda ISD set to host registration for new high school 

Matagorda ISD is excited to host registration for our new high school on July 20-22 from 8:00 AM through 4:00 PM. We will also have another registration event on July 27-29 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.
This will be our first year for a high school and we have many classes to offer our new high school students including Agriculture, Business, medical terminology, culinary arts, Spanish, dual credit classes through Wharton Junior College and Ranger College, plus many more classes. Matagorda’s new Athletic Director Matt Miracle, will be building our athletic program to include football, track, golf, basketball, and cross country.
