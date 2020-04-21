Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred Sunday, April 19 that claimed the lives of two victims.
The accident occurred in Matagorda County south of Bay City on Stone Road.
The preliminary information indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a southbound 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveled into the northbound lane, then off the roadway where it overturned several times and stopping in the southbound ditch.
Two-occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Justin Vasquez, 19, of Bay City and Gregory Ruddick Jr, 22, of Bay City, were both identified as occupants of the vehicle. Both were pronounced deceased by Matagorda Regional Hospital Medical Staff.
The driver has not yet been identified.
