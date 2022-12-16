The local Shop with a Cop program spread Christmas cheer to 39 lucky school children and their families on Tuesday night. Walmart gift cards were loaded with $200 to spend on Christmas gifts their hearts desired. Seeing the smile on officers and children’s faces was enough to make any Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.
Shop with a Cop is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to assist youth in becoming successful adults by developing positive relationships and trust with local law enforcement through programs that provides recognition, rewards and mentoring within a safe and secure environment.
