Bay City Parks and Recreation hosted the Annual HomeTown Christmas Celebration at the USO building on Saturday, Dec. 3 where the inside was transformed into a Christmas extravaganza. The event featured an indoor ice-skating rink, cookies and milk with Santa and photos with the Grinch and Santa. There was also a writing station to send letters to Santa, and one new feature-- a giant gingerbread house slide for outdoor fun.
Kids were delighted to share cookies and milk with Santa that was all generously provided by H-E-B Grocery.
