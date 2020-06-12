Tidehaven grad earns HLS&R scholarship

Sometimes it takes a long process to reap a reward.
For 2020 Tidehaven High School graduate Gabe Sumrall, a tedious application process resulted in a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Sumrall, who was ranked No. 8 in Tidehaven’s 2020 graduating class, was chosen for the scholarship from nearly 600 applicants seeking that reward.
Gabe was among seven District 11 4-H members to be awarded the $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship. District 11 4-H encompasses 18 counties in Texas, including Matagorda County. Gabe was the only Matagorda County student in District 11 to get that amount.
Scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $20,000. The scholarships were funded through a donation from the 4-H Foundation
“I was excited and grateful that they thought I had what it took to get the $20,000 one,” Gabe said.
The process of getting the scholarship started back in November with the submission of an application. Just to complete the application it took him 1 ½ weeks to outline everything that he had done in 4-H and make sure that everything was correct.
His father, Matagorda County Extension Agent Aaron Sumrall, said that application encompasses a lot of detail.
“You have to fill out an application that’s pretty lengthy to detail what they’ve done throughout their 4-H career. Not just what they did at the Houston Livestock Show, but throughout everything from the local to the international level,” Aaron said. “If your application is successful, along with your testing scores – they have to meet minimum SAT and ACT testing scores – then you’ll be invited back for an interview.”
Gabe was among 225 applicants invited back for the interview process.
“Once you get picked, how well you do with the interview process determines how big the scholarship you are going to get,” Gabe said.
In the era of COVID-19, the interview process became a challenge all its own. An in-person interview turned into a virtual one.
Gabe said he was fully prepared for an in-person interview for the scholarship. Doing a video presentation took quite a bit of work to complete but he enjoyed the process of putting it together.
“It took 2 hours just to get through all the flubs and bloopers and just get it right,” Gabe said.
Gabe was presented the questions in advance in order to do the video presentation.
“This year with the situation with COVID-19 virus where you had to do a lot of things in virtual manner instead of face to face, we were all wondering how it was going to play out in the end,” Aaron said. “It seems to have worked itself out.”
Gabe will be attending Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the fall where he will be studying mechanical engineering.
Going to A&M-Corpus Christi to study mechanical engineering is just a first step on his career path.
After college, he wants to join the military to become a pilot with thoughts of becoming a flight engineer and a commercial pilot. He said after 9-11, commercial airlines were looking for pilots with military experience, so joining the Air Force or Marines would help him in that pursuit. Gabe hopes to start taking flying lessons while pursuing his degree at A&M Corpus Christi.
