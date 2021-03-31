Bay City moves on with 3-1 victory over Vidor

Bay City’s Haley Eidlebach (6) looks up field to make a pass against Vidor Tuesday night in the area round of the Class 4A soccer playoffs at Santa Fe High School. The Ladycats advanced to the re-gional quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory, where they were to face Little Cypress-Mauriceville. (Anthony Maenza photo)

The state-ranked Bay City Ladycats advanced to the regional semi-final with a 3-1 playoff win over Vidor Tuesday. Bay City will now take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville Thursday in Santa Fe.

