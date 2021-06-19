Juneteenth becomes national holiday across United States

Nearly 156 years ago, Union and U.S.C.T. troops marched into Galveston ordering all slaves to be free, two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Although delayed, about 250,000 enslaved Black Texans were granted freedom and liberation on June 19, 1865 — a day where we now celebrate the emancipation of slavery all across the nation called Juneteenth.
