Heroes on the Water Matagorda Chapter coordinators Joey Grimland and Justin Galvan started the Matagorda Chapter on October 27, 2020. It all began with two veteran military members who had a passion for fishing. Galvan was active-duty Army for almost 8 years and stationed at Fort Hood when he started kayak fishing with encouragement from his wife. He was determined to open a Heroes on the Water chapter in Brazoria County, but lacked the volunteers needed for the area. The Director of Operations, Joe Winston, put Galvan in contact with Grimland who was interested in opening a chapter in Matagorda County after trying his hand at kayak fishing alone and publishing to the platform Youtube. It was fate. Grimland was active-duty Air Force from 1996 to 2006. He was relatively new to kayak fishing but had been fishing with his father and grandfather growing up.
The Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides no-cost therapeutic kayak fishing experiences to veterans, first-responders, active-duty military members and their families. They hope to help wounded warriors relax, rehabilitate and reconnect through kayak fishing and the outdoors. Grimland and Galvan started the chapter with 2 donated kayaks and now after a year and a half of being established they have a trailer full of kayaks. Their volunteer-led chapters hold regularly scheduled events that improve lives while supporting our heroes. The Matagorda Chapter tries to host at least 4 events a year. At their last event, they had 98 veteran first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.