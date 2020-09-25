MCHD tabs Yates-Williams to Chief Nursing Officer post

Matagorda County Hospital District officials announced the appointment of Margo Yates-Williams, BSN, RN, CLNC to the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) position at Matagorda Regional Medical Center (MRMC) effective Sept.19. Yates-Williams has been serving as MRMC’s Interim CNO since July 20th.
“Margo is an accomplished healthcare executive with an impressive background in nurse leadership and transformation,” said J. Warren Robicheaux, hospital CEO. “Her track record of creating organizational cultures that promote patient safety and high reliability speaks for itself, and we’re excited to welcome her to our senior leadership team.”
