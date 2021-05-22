Suspect arrested in murder of Victoria woman

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the April 18 murder of a Victoria woman, who’s remains were found in Matagorda County.
Matagorda County Sheriff’s officials announced Fernando Colin Acosta Jr. was arrested on the charge of murder on May 21. Acosta turned himself in to the Matagorda County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.
