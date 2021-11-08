Van Vleck earns District title with 19-14 win over East Bernard

Van Vleck High School football players celebrate with a representation of the trophy they will get for winning their first district championship in 20 years. The Leopards beat East Bernard 19-14 last Friday night to earn the District 14-3A Division II title and finish off a 5-0 run through the district schedule.
