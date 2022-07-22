Bay City ISD to host job fair for community 

Bay City ISD will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bay City High School located at 400 Seventh Street. This job fair is for all open positions in the district, including professional and non-professional positions.
"Like many districts across the United States, we have been affected by the school staffing crisis. Thanks to the hard work of our administrators and the 5% district wide raise that the board approved in June, we have filled many of our open positions and I am confident that this upcoming job fair will help us be fully staffed by the start of the school year,” said Leigh Arlitt, Director of Marketing and Community Partnerships.
