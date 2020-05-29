BCPD to start carrying Narcan

Bay City Council was made aware of a new Narcan policy with the Bay City Police Department.
Narcan will now be made available to Bay City Police officers to carry with them to help combat overdoses due to Fentanyl abuse.
Narcan (also commonly known as Naloxone) is an opioid antagonist. It’s a pharmaceutical drug that blocks the prompt effect of pain-relieving opioids and other highly addictive illegal substances like heroin or prescribed ones like morphine. Narcan is admitted in emergency situations to reverse an overdose and potentially save a patient.
It’s a fast-acting agent that is made available and affordable for everyone for safety. It can almost reverse the overdose caused by various addictive substances, even synthetic ones like heroin and fentanyl, that are usually indulged by drug addicts. However, it can’t reverse the damage done by some of the drugs caused by cocaine or benzodiazepine medications.
If administered properly and quickly, Narcan can save an overdosed patient as soon as possible. It’s dangerous if you don’t know when the person is experiencing an opioid overdose – it can result in death.
Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister briefed city council during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting.
“It you touch it, it can kill you,” Lister said. “We can administer Narcan on overdose and it will try to bring them back. If we arrive on the scene, we can administer Narcan on the scene to an individual or officer if they come in contact with Fentanyl.”
According to the policy introduced to council Tuesday, an administrative sergeant will ensure all newly hired police officers receive training on the use of Narcan. Supervisors will ensure all other employees receive training prior to the issuance of Narcan.
“We have had a doctor review the policy and we have training set up for the officers on how to administer it,” Lister said. “Each officer will have a bag with two doses in it. Hopefully we won’t have to use but they will have it with them if needed.”
The policy states that the administration of Narcan is generally effective within two or three minutes of administration. Additionally, Narcan will wear off after 30-40 minutes.
Bay City Council member Jason Childers questioned if there are any risks in administering Narcan to victims.
“If they use it on a person and it is not needed, there is no adverse effect,” Lister said.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but 50-100 times more powerful. It is a schedule II prescription drug typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery. When prescribed by a physician, fentanyl is administered through an injection, transdermal patch, or in lozenges.
However, the fentanyl on the streets that has been associated with the recent surge of overdoses, are produced in clandestine laboratories. It is often sold as a powder, mixed with heroin, or as tablets that resemble other less potent opioids. People tend to swallow, snort, or inject fentanyl.
Like other opioids, fentanyl works by binding to the body’s opioid receptors. When this happens, it increases dopamine levels in the brain’s reward areas, producing a state of euphoria and relaxation.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, making it a very powerful drug. Opioid receptors are found in the areas of the brain that control breathing rate. Large doses of opioids, especially one as potent as fentanyl, can cause breathing to stop completely, leading to death.
The high potency of fentanyl greatly increases the risk of overdose, particularly if the user is unaware that a pill or powder contains fentanyl. The fentanyl being sold on the street can be mixed with heroin or cocaine, which amplifies its potency and danger. Fentanyl overdoses must be treated immediately with Narcan and may require higher doses to reverse the overdose. The drug is more lethal to potential users than other illicit drugs due to its very small lethal dose.
The United States is currently in the midst of a fentanyl crisis. Law enforcement reports and public health data indicate higher availability, increased seizures, and more known overdose deaths from fentanyl than at any other time since the drug was first developed in 1959. Overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl have been on the rise in recent years because many do not know that they are ingesting the drug.
“It is just a matter of time before we have it here in Bay City,” Lister said. “It is mixed in with other narcotics.”
In other council action, city officials agreed to keep the existing policies in place for water, sewer and garbage services in the city placed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Childers pointed out that city officials discussed at the beginning of the pandemic it there was a need for forgiveness or discounting the water, sewer and garbage services in the city for residential and business customers.
City officials recommended no disconnects of services due to unpaid bills until August so that customers can work on paying their bills or setting up payment plans with the city.
“I’d like to stay the way we are and monitor it through July,” Childers said.
City council also approved the appointment of Jeanna Thompson as the new city secretary for the city of Bay City. Thompson worked with the Bay City Police Department before taking on the position with the city of Bay City.
