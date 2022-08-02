Hardeman Park improvements 

The restrooms at Hardeman Park will be open soon! The antiquated cinder-block, open-air restrooms were replaced with a new indoor restroom that was delivered on July 21st. The restroom is a pre-cast concrete design with water fountains, stainless steel fixtures and interior / exterior security lights. Additional care was taken to make sure that this building matched the appearance of the nearby Teen Center building which was recently remodeled.
The installation of the 48-ton building took just over two hours. Park regulars were on hand to witness the event. The foundation prep work was performed in-house by a cooperative effort of the Bay City Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments. This facility is intended to serve the adjacent skate park, soccer fields and other patrons at Hardeman Park.
