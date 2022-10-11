Vehicle rollover spreads corn on Seventh Street 

Deer corn was spread across 7th Street after a one-vehicle accident Oct. 7.
According to accident reports, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of 7th Street near Chester’s Chicken for what was reported as a rollover accident. Upon arrival, police saw a Sutherland’s truck on its side and bags of corn on the road.
