Foundation sets trip back to the 80's

It’s time to pull out those ’80’s duds and pop in the mixtape into the cassette deck of the Camaro IROC-Z convertible, dude, Bay City ISD Education Foundation will be hosting The Vans & Jams Summer Slam concert featuring The Spazmatics on Friday, July 22 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center.
The Spazmatics will perform hits of the 1980s, filled with “totally tubular” new wave sounds, styles, and dance steps to remember. Not afraid to get a little nerdy about their love for both the best and worst of ‘80s music, The Spazmatics rock their shows in skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair, and horn-rimmed glasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.