Bay City PD seeks suspect in murder

Bay City Police has released the name of a suspect in the Oct. 11 murder of Devante Keishawn Baugh aka “Keke.”

Jerome Clayton Sandford Jr., 18, is wanted by Bay City Police for his involvement in the incident. Police warn that Sanford has a violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

