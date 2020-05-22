Trustees OK work on new school roof

Work on a new roof for Bay City High School should begin soon after the Bay City ISD Board of Trustees picked a roofing contractor to do the project Monday during their regular meeting held via a video chat.
Trustees picked Rain King Inc. to do the work from among the Top 4 ranked companies that submitted bids for the project. Superintendent Marshall Scott III will start negotiations with the company on a contract.
Cristina Marrero with Claycomb Associates Architects, who reviewed the bids for the district, ranked the Top 4 companies of the 10 that submitted bids for the trustees to review.
“All of the bidders were excited to get started as soon as possible,” Marrero said.
Rain King was the lowest bidder among the Top 4 ranked companies at $2.9 million to redo the entire roof. The company also submitted a bid of $2.7 million if the district decides not to redo a portion of the roof that was recovered in 2017.
Other companies in the Top 4 were Port Enterprises, C.O. Montgomery and JR Jones Roofing.
All four of the companies came with good recommendations, Marrero told the board. The companies submitted bids with the understanding that the work be completed within a 90-day period.
All the bidders did submit a $50,000 allowance for unforeseen problems or any change here or there during the project, Marrero said.
“They came in at a good price. They came highly recommended. They provided all of the paperwork that is required for review for the qualifications,” Marrero said.
Three of the Top 4 companies have done work in the district before.
Rain King did the roof work at the new Bay City Junior High and will be doing the roof at the new Linnie Roberts Elementary with the time comes to do that work, Marrero said.
All bids were submitted on May 12. Marrero ranked the Top 4 after reviewing all the proposals for pricing, financial background, time of construction, any experience they have had with the district and experience overall as a contractor.
“We don’t necessarily always go with the lowest bidder,” Marrero said. “There are other items that get reviewed.”
All the bids came in below was originally estimated for the project, which was between $4.3 and $4.9 million. Bids submitted ranged between $2.6 and $4 million.
Scott questioned why there was such a wide range of bids for the project.
Marrero said the highest bidder was extremely thorough with its bid and included allowances in case there was damage to things like landscaping or the building.
The lowest bidder, she said, didn’t include replacing the skylight which was supposed to be a part of the bid and added quite a bid to pricing. The lowest bidder also did not submit the roofing manufacturer the district specified in its bid criteria. Marrero said other bidders did include that manufacturer.
Companies submitted bids based on three alternatives the district wanted pricing on. The first alternative would install a roofing system similar to one put on Cherry Elementary which includes insulation with a roofing system over that with the same system put over the metal roof. That alternative included the skylight at the front of the school. The second alternative would not do the two canopies that connect the academic building with the gym. Alternative No. 3 include the portion of the roof that was replaced in 2017.
Specifications for the project call for a 20-year warranty on a new roof.
