Tina Israel elected to state board 

Tina Israel has been elected to represent the Bay City Main Street Program and the city of Bay City as a Board Member for Texas Downtown. Texas Downtown was founded in 1985 to connect and serve downtown professionals and champions.
At the time, downtowns across the state were suffering from a lack of investment and there was no organization that was dedicated to turning the tide. Today, their mission is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections to develop vibrant districts.
