GLO heralds reopening of two multifamily complexes

Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson cuts the ribbon Wednesday signifying the completion of the renovation of the Bay City Manor Apartments, which are located in the 900 block of Avenue J in Bay City. The 56-unit complex was renovated through a $6.5 million through a General Land Office Community Development Block Grant used to replace affordable housing damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. All the units renovated are guaranteed for low-to-moderate income residents. (Anthony Maenza photo)
On Jan. 26, the Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of two multifamily housing complexes in Palacios and Bay City to replace affordable rental housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
The GLO awarded $2,422,067 to rebuild Henderson Place Apartments, a 38-unit affordable rental complex, in addition to $6,535,000 to rebuild the Bay City Manor Apartments, a 56-unit multifamily community. All 94 units are guaranteed for low-to-moderate-income (LMI) residents.
