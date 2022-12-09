Osborne wins appeal to carry handgun 

A civil case to strip Matagorda County Sheriff Frank “Skipper” Osborne of his concealed handgun license was denied in the Matagorda County County courtroom Thursday, Dec. 8.
In the case of Texas Department of Public Safety vs. Frank Dale Osborne, it has been ruled that Matagorda County Sheriff Frank “Skipper” Osborne is permitted to carry his firearm. The Texas Department of Public Safety filed a Civil Case on July 14, to revoke Osborne’s license to carry a firearm relating to his 2021 guilty plea of a Class B misdemeanor of attempted tampering with a government record.
