County accepts Matagorda County Historical Committee's annual report 

Matagorda County Commissioners accepted the Matagorda County Historical Committee’s annual report presented by Chairman Carol Gibbs and approved MCHC’s Board for the 2023 term, their constitution and by-laws. During 2022 the MCHC was composed of 36 appointees. Five meetings were held, two damaged historical markers were replaced—Palacios Pavilions marker and Confederate Defenses at the Mouth of Caney Creek in Sargent and a marker for James Wilmer Dallam was dedicated at the Matagorda Cemetery in September.
Markers that were approved in 2021 and still in process are the West Side Elementary School in Palacios, James Henry Selkirk in Matagorda and Harmon Jermon McAllister in Bay City. The historical marker for Linnie Roberts Elementary School has arrived and a dedication is being planned for February 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.