TWIA hears impact of Weston Insurance being declared insolvent 

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors met on Aug. 31 for an interim meeting regarding the insolvency of Weston Insurance and the Association’s preparations for Weston policyholders seeking TWIA coverage.
At the meeting, the Board received an update from staff regarding the potential number of Weston policyholders who may be seeking TWIA coverage with a breakdown of the number of impacted properties by county and policy type. Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Company was put into receivership for liquidation by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation on Aug. 8. Policies currently insured by Weston, including policies in Texas, will be cancelled effective September 7.
